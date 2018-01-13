Listen Live Logo

Proposals For Pollardstown Walkway To Be Extended.

: 01/13/2018 - 11:55
Author: Mary Corcoran
There are proposals for the Pollardstown Walkway to be extended.

Ahead of the next meeting of the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District, Sinn Féin Councillor Mark Lynch has lodged a motion asking that the MD make contact with the National Parks and Wildlife Service to propose and support the extension of the Pollardstown Walkway, via Rathbride Wood to the Milltown Feeder on the canal.

He is also proposing that funding is sought for the project or the option of matched funding is explored.

He says such a project could expand amenities and support the promotion of Ireland's Ancient East in the district.

The motion will be discussed at the next meeting of the MD on Wednesday.

 

