Decision Due On Plans For New Housing Development In Kildare.

A decision is due on plans for a new housing development in Kildare.

Garyaron Homes Ltd., is seeking permission for the construction of 14 new homes on the Rathbride Road.

The developments consists of a mix of 12 four-bed semi-detached homes and two detached homes.

A decision is expected on January 16th.

Development Description: 14 no. new houses consisting of 10 no. two storey plus dormer four bedroom semi-detached houses (Type A), 2 no. two storey four bedroom semi detached houses (Type B) and 2 no. two storey four bedroom detached house (Type C) with road access via Cloghgarret Abbey and all associated works to internal roads and footpaths, landscaping, new boundary walls and railings and all services on and over land at 0.62 Ha development site adjacent to Cloghgarret Abbey. Revised by significant information consisting of; revised site layout to include 3 no. visitor car spaces adjacent to the open space.

Development Address: Rathbride Road

Kildare

Co. Kildare