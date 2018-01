KCC is being asked to outline its plans to develop the halting site at Tankardsgarden.

Plans for an eight-unit traveller housing site at Tankardsgarden in Newbridge, were approved in 2012 and it was expected to facility would open in 2014, but the project is yet to be completed.

Ahead of the next meeting of the Kildare Newbridge municipal district on Wednesday, FF Councillor Sean Power has asked the council outline its plans for the site.