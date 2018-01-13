Council Identifies 'Potential' For New Car Park For Maynooth Commuters.

Kildare County Council is engaged in efforts to provide more parking for commuters in Maynooth.

The Maynooth Municipal District Office has identified the potential for a temporary surface car park within the Harbour Field.

A draft layout for the carpark has been prepared and the MD said if members agreed the proposal has merit, the council can fully develop the design of the car park.

While the cost of the car park would be below the threshold values for mandatory Part VIII planning procedures, the council said it would commit to conducting public consultation on the plans if directed to do so.