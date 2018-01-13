Listen Live Logo

Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

KCC Asked To Provide Proof That Select Changes To Parking Regulation In Naas Did Not Need Approval Of Members.

: 01/13/2018 - 15:32
Author: Mary Corcoran
Parking Sign.png

Kildare County Council's executive is being asked to provide evidence as to why the "abolition of the previous in-house [parking regulation] system did not need the approval of elected members."

Ahead of the next meeting of the Naas MD, Ind Councillor Seamie Moore has also requested that the council executive present legal and constitutional proof  that "the new contracted Traffic Warden or Traffic/Parking Management Service did not require the approval of elected members for its new operation in Naas".

APCOA commenced regulation of parking on behalf of KCC in Naas and in Athy in November. It also regulates parking in Newbridge, Kildare, Celbridge, Leixlip and Maynooth.

The matter will be discussed at the Naas MD's meeting on Tuesday.

Motion - Ind Councillor Seamie Moore
That the council executive present legal and constitutional proof at the Naas Municipal District January 2018 Meeting that:
a) the new contracted Traffic Warden or Traffic/Parking Management Service did not require the approval of elected members for its new operation in Naas.
b) the abolition of the previous in-house system did not need the approval of elected members.
c) why the issuing of all offence infringement charges should not be suspended until this matter is clarified to the satisfaction of the elected members.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!