KCC Asked To Provide Proof That Select Changes To Parking Regulation In Naas Did Not Need Approval Of Members.

Kildare County Council's executive is being asked to provide evidence as to why the "abolition of the previous in-house [parking regulation] system did not need the approval of elected members."

Ahead of the next meeting of the Naas MD, Ind Councillor Seamie Moore has also requested that the council executive present legal and constitutional proof that "the new contracted Traffic Warden or Traffic/Parking Management Service did not require the approval of elected members for its new operation in Naas".

APCOA commenced regulation of parking on behalf of KCC in Naas and in Athy in November. It also regulates parking in Newbridge, Kildare, Celbridge, Leixlip and Maynooth.

The matter will be discussed at the Naas MD's meeting on Tuesday.

Motion - Ind Councillor Seamie Moore

That the council executive present legal and constitutional proof at the Naas Municipal District January 2018 Meeting that:

a) the new contracted Traffic Warden or Traffic/Parking Management Service did not require the approval of elected members for its new operation in Naas.

b) the abolition of the previous in-house system did not need the approval of elected members.

c) why the issuing of all offence infringement charges should not be suspended until this matter is clarified to the satisfaction of the elected members.