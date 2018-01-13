Listen Live Logo

KCC Moves To Allay Concerns Over Positioning Of Lifebuoys Along River Liffey In Clane.

: 01/13/2018 - 15:39
Author: Mary Corcoran
Officials from Kildare County Council has moved to allay any concerns about the positioning of lifebuoys along the River Liffey in Clane.

Ahead of yesterday's meeting of the Maynooth Municipal District, SF Councillor Réada Cronin had lodged a motion asking that the ringbuoy adjacent to Alexandra Walk be moved back a short distance or another ringbuoy be positioned a hundred metres back towards the Alexandra Bridge.

Responding to Cllr Cronin, KCC officials said the stretch of river is well populated with lifebuoys with 11 ringbuoys in total, and that the lifebuoys have been carefully positioned to ensure availability of lifebuoys at a maximum distance of 150 metres.

It said it should also be noted that there are lifebuoys adjacent to the bridge on each side - one approximately 10 metres from the bridge and the other 50 metres from the bridge.

 

