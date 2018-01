The Government has commenced a recruitment drive for a new director of health service reform in the Slaintecare office.

The Taoiseach says the Minister for Health will be advertising the vacancy from Monday as part of his commitment to best practice in our hospitals and tackling overcrowding.

Yesterday, 18 people were on trolleys in the emergency department at Naas Hospital.

In his latest weekly update, Leo Varadkar said the case for extra hospital beds is 'indisputable':