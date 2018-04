Gardaí are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl from Kildare reported missing.

Olta Dodaj was last seen yesterday afternoon at around 2:45pm in Newbridge.

She's described as 5 foot 3 in height, of slight build and with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Olta was wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and grey converse runners.

Anyone who's seen her is asked to contact gardaí..