The Department of Education has announced 42 new primary and secondary schools are to be built over the next four years.

26 of those are primary and 16 are post-primary schools.

They include primary schools in Naas, Maynooth and Leixlip and a post-primary school in the Kilcock school planning area.

Parents in a particular area will get to have a say in what the patronage of the school is.

Minister Richard Bruton will announce the details of the builds later this morning.