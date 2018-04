Three separate electricity outages are affecting ESB customers in North Kildare.

305 properties are without power in the vicinity of the L1007 in Staplestown.

Supply is expected to be restored by 12.15pm.

In Maynooth, there are 58 customers without power on the Moyglare Road, and 28 are without electricity on the Straffan Road. That fault is due to be repaired by 1.15pm.