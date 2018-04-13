Teachers 'Disappointed' Government's Plan To Build New Schools May Delay Upgrades

Teachers say they're disappointed the Government's plan to build new schools will put upgrades on hold.

The Education Minister claims more than 40 schools will go up over the next four years.

They'll mainly cater for pupils in the Dublin area and some commuter areas including Kildare, Wicklow, and Meath.

26 of those are primary and 16 are post-primary schools.

They include primary schools in Naas, Maynooth and Leixlip and a post-primary school in the Kilcock school planning area.

But the investment means fund may not be available to refurbish more than 500 existing schools.

Clive Byrne, Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, says many schools badly need work done.