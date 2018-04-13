Listen Live Logo

Naas Roadworks Will Be Postponed During Punchestown Race Week

: 04/13/2018 - 11:38
Author: Laura Donnelly
Road Works Sign.jpeg

Roadworks currently underway in Naas will not take place during Punchestown Race Week.

Works on Main Street Naas commenced April 9th, and are expected to continue for approximately seven weeks.  

The works include new ducting to facilitate the undergrounding of ESB cables and the provision of new public lighting poles and other minor civil works.

The works extend from the Presbyterian Church to the former Superquinn entrance.  

Local business owners and residents voiced concerns regarding the plan to continue the work during the racing festival.

Kildare County Council has confirmed there will be no works on Main Street Naas during Punchestown Race Week, and that the area will be in a condition suitable for use by pedestrians and traffic during this time.

