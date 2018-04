There are calls on the Department of Transport to approve the hiring of an extra 100 driver testers to deal with a backlog of tests.

Over 80 thousand learner drivers are waiting to sit the tests with the average waiting time now 14 weeks.

Drivers in Kildare could wait up to 22 weeks to take their test in Naas.

The Forsa union has reached an agreement with the Road Safety Authority to establish a panel of driver testers.

It's now up to the Transport Department to give the move the green light.