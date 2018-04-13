Listen: Education Minister Denies School Upgrades Will Be Delayed Due To New Projects

There won't be delays to the refurbishment of 575 schools, according to the Education Minister.

Richard Bruton announce 42 new schools will be built over the next 4 years.

The new schools will cater for pupils in Dublin and some commuter areas including Kildare, Wicklow, and Meath.

26 of those are primary and 16 are post-primary schools.

They include primary schools in Naas, Maynooth and Leixlip and a post-primary school in the Kilcock school planning area.

Though concerns have been raised about how well they can be staffed given teacher shortages.

Education Minister Richard Bruton also dismissed the suggestion that refurbishments had been put on hold to finance the new builds.