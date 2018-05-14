Listen Live Logo

Kildare Man Scheduled To Begin His 5 Year Sentence For Dangerous Driving Causing Death Today.

: 05/14/2018 - 10:06
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A 42 year old Kildare man is due to begin his five year jail term for dangerous driving causing death today.

Patricia Dunne died in October, 2015, after being thrown into the air by a car being driven by David Byrne from Castlemartin Lodge in Kilcullen.

He knew he shouldn't be driving because of an eye condition which affects his ability to see objects and movement outside his direct line of vision.

The court heard he didn't disclose that information when he applied for his driver's licence or car insurance.

On Friday, Judge Patricia Ryan deferred his 5 year sentence until today to allow him attend his son's communion on Saturday

 

