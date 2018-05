A March for Women is taking place in Naas this evening.

It is to support the hundreds of women, and their families, affected by the CervicalCheck scandal.

The rally begins at Naas Court House this evening at 6.30pm, and will make its way to Lawlor's Hotel.

Organiser, Louise Fitzsimons says "Come out Naas. Be heard. Be seen. For Emma and all others .This is NOT right ."



**File image: Naas Courthouse.