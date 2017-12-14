Christmas Crackers Hourly This Week On Kfm!

Christmas Crackers begins next Monday, Dec 18th on every show 7am across the day til Dec 23rd.
PRIZES AND SPONSORS
- 3 x One Hour's Bowling for 6 people, plus popcorn and soft drinks at KBowl Family Entertainment Centre, Ladytown Business Park, Newbridge Road, Naas. Open from 11am 7 Days, Bowling, Children's Play Area, Games Zone - Pool, Air Hockey and K Diner. Catering for groups, clubs, school tours, Corporate. 045 408 144; http://www.kbowl.ie
- Christmas World at The Orchard Home & Garden Centre, Dublin Road, Celbridge 01 628 89 03 Experience "Christmas World" at The Orchard, Celbridge to bring the true Magic of Christmas to your home. Choose from a selection of freshly cut trees or the finest "feel real" artificial trees lights, home interiors, plants, garden furniture and more. https://theorchard.ie/
- Prestige 5.5lt Digital Slow Cooker RRP €110.00 Promo Price €50.00
- Prestige 3.5lt Digital Slow Cooker RRP €80.00 Promo Price €50.00
- Prestige 6 Piece magnetic knife block set €80.00 Promo Price €40.00
- Prestige 6 Piece knife set RRP €40.00 Promo Price €25.00
5 x €50 Vouchers for Supervalu, thanks to Pettits Supervalu, Edmund Rice Square, Athy 059 8638645 specialising in own-brand groceries and Irish produce. Open 8am to 10pm. www.pettitts.ie/athy-2/
- 5 x €30 Vouchers for Supervalu, thanks to Pettits Supervalu, Edmund Rice Square, Athy
- 10 x €50 Vouchers for Maynooth Jewellers Main St, Maynooth, 01 628 59 46: Open 9.30am to 6pm. A family run business for over 32years Jewellers , Antiques, giftware They, also, do engraving and repair. www.maynoothjewellery.com/
- 5x €30 Vouchers from Vista Pharmacy, Vista Primary Care Centre, Ballymore Eustace Road, Naas, 045 881 146 Open 8am to midnight. 365 Days. At the heart of the community. www.vistaprimarycare.ie/pharmacy.html
- 5 x 2 (pairs) €50 Voucher each for Ice Skating and Funderland at the RDS. Experience a magical wonderland at the RDS including Ice Skating and Christmas Market along with the thrills and spills of Funderland. Bring the whole family and enjoy the many attractions located at Winter Funderland in the RDS. https://www.winterfunderland.ie/
- 5 x Vouchers for One Hour Private Music Lessons Guitar - Piano - Drum - Ukulele - Singing at Jam Music School, 56, South Main St., Naas 045 883 788. Vouchers for music lessons make the ideal Christmas present. www.jammusiccompany.ie/
- 20 x 4-ball vouchers (value €80 each) Craddockstown Golf Club, Blessington Rd, Naas, 045 897 610 144 acre undulating parkland course. www.craddockstown.com/
3 x Kerastase Treatment & Blow Dry (value €45) Black Amber Salon, 10, Friary Road, Naas 045 896 300 one of Ireland’s most glamorous pampering hot spots; a haven of relaxation ensured to guarantee you leave looking and feeling fantastic! www.blackamber.ie/portfolio/naas-salon/
- 5 x €50 vouchers for Tesco, Monread Shopping Centre Naas Open 7am to midnight. www.monreadshoppingcentre.ie/explore-the-centre-3/tesco-extra/
- 1 x €100 Voucher The Duke & Coachman (Bar & Restaurant), Main St., Maynooth 01 504 9112. Home to five unique venues under one roof. Bars, Nightclub, Speakeasy and Covered heated Terrace area. http://thedukeandcoachman.ie/
- 5 X 4 Balls for Rathsallagh Golf and Country Club, Dunlavin. Newly designed and rated the best course in West Wicklow. Membership packages available, including 2nd club membership at €525 per year. 045 40 33 16 or www.rathsallaghgolf.com
- 5 x 3 Course Dinners (Set Menu) Lemongrass Fusion, Abbey Road, Naas 045 881 004 The best Pan Asian cuisine in the heart of Naas, the food is hand prepared freshly every day by Asian chefs. They don't use MSG, Preservatives or Artificial Colourings. http://www.lemongrassnaas.ie/
- 10 pairs of tickets to Punchestown New Year’s Eve Racing. 2018 National Hunt Festival tickets now on sale and make a great Christmas Gift. The 2018 Festival - one of the highlights of the Irish sporting and social calendar – runs from Tuesday, April 24th to Saturday April 28th. 045 897 704; https://www.punchestown.com/
- 5 Pairs of tickets to Naas Racecourse for Lawlors of Naas Grade1 Novice Hurldle Raceday, January 7th. This is the opening race meeting of the 2018 season. 045 897 391; https://naasracecourse.com/