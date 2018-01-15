Listen Live Logo

Calls For Installation Of Temporary Traffic Infrastructure In Sallins

: 01/15/2018 - 08:16
Author: Laura Donnelly
There are calls for the installation of temporary traffic infrastructure in Sallins for the duration of the M7 works.

The suite of three linked upgrades include the widening to three lanes of the M7 between Naas and the M9, the Osberstown Interchange and R407 Sallins Bypass.

Work on the €110 million project began and January 6th and may take up to three years.

Before the January meeting of the Naas Municipal District, Fianna Fáil Cllr., Carmel Kelly, wants Kildare County Council to "consider installing temporary traffic lights at the junction of Chapel Avenue/Main Street junction" for the duration of the works.

 

 

