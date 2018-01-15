Decision Due On Proposal To Build 88 New Homes In Naas

A decision is scheduled to be issued in the coming days on a proposal to build 88 new homes in Naas.

Alykes Limited has applied for planning permission to build the properties on a site on Tipper Road.

Kildare planners are due to make their decision known on Thursday.

The development description is as follows:

"(1) 88 No. dwellings including: 31 No. 3 storey 3-bed houses (Type A1); 5 No. 3 storey 4 bed houses (Type A2); 43 No. 3 storey 4 bed houses (Type B1); 3 No. 3 storey 4 bed houses (Type B2); 4 No. 3 storey 4 bed houses (Type C1); 2 No. 3 storey 4 bed houses (Type C2); and associated private open space and residential car parking; (2) 3 No. public open spaces throughout the residential scheme (c. 455sqm, c. 2,865sqm and c. 2,690sqm) comprising a total of 6,010sqm; (3) An internal road network to serve the proposed residential dwellings with access via an existing access from Tipper Road; and (4) All associated drainage arrangements, landscaping, boundary treatments and site development works

Development Address:

Tipper Road,

Naas,

Co. Kildare."