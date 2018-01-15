Listen Live Logo

Gardai: Allegations Of Garda Cocaine Use In Kildare Nightclub "Internal" Disciplinary Matter.

: 01/15/2018 - 17:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Irish Times reports that Garda management is treating allegations that two members were taking cocaine in a Kildare nightclub as an “internal disciplinary” matter.

A male and female garda were allegedly seen by nightclub staff taking cocaine in a bathroom area during a night out with other gardaí during the Christmas period.

Staff alerted on-duty gardaí who arrived at the scene and spoke to the suspects.

It is understood one of the gardaí, who is stationed in the Midlands, claimed she had received the cocaine from another member of the force.

No arrests were made but investigating members secured warrants to search several premises, including one owned by another garda. No drugs were found in these searches.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed to The Irish Times that an inquiry is active but said the force “does not comment on internal disciplinary investigations”.

