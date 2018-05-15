Two People Arrested Following Multi Agency Checkpoint On M9

Two people were arrested by Kildare Gardai during a Multi-Agency Checkpoint on the M9.

Both drivers are suspected of being over the relevant drink-drive limit.

Agencies including Customs, The Road Safety Authority, Dept. of Employment Affairs, the Dept of Social Protection and Revenue took part.

5 vehicles were seized for lacking tax or insurance.

180 vehicles tested for green diesel by customs officials and 2 offences detected.

10 VRT offences were detected by Revenue.

82 checks were conducted by the Department of Social Protection, resulting in the beginning of 8 investigations.

Photo: Kildare Garda Division Facebook