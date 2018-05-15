Listen Live Logo

Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Two People Arrested Following Multi Agency Checkpoint On M9

: 05/15/2018 - 07:42
Author: Laura Donnelly
Kildare Garda Division M9 operation.jpg

Two people were arrested by Kildare Gardai during a Multi-Agency Checkpoint on the M9.

Both drivers are suspected of being over the relevant drink-drive limit.

Agencies including Customs, The Road Safety Authority, Dept. of Employment Affairs, the Dept of Social Protection and Revenue took part.

5 vehicles were seized for lacking tax or insurance.

180 vehicles tested for green diesel by customs officials and 2 offences detected.

 10 VRT offences were detected by Revenue.

82 checks were conducted by the Department of Social Protection, resulting in the beginning of 8 investigations.

Photo: Kildare Garda Division Facebook

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!