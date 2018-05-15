Listen Live Logo

Listen: GRA Says Almost Half Of Gardai Do Not Have Advance Driver Trainin.

: 05/15/2018 - 12:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Up to half of all front-line gardai do not have the necessary basic training to allow them to drive at speed in traffic when responding to an emergency.

There are five levels of competency based driver education at the Garda Training College.

The first level is simply a one day assessment.

The CBD2, level of advance driver training required to navigate traffic at speed, is a three week course which up to 50% of Gardai have not completed.

John O'Keefe is spokesperson for the Garda Representative Association.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says Gardai without this training have to sign a document promising not to turn on sirens or flashing lights.

File image/RollingNews.

 

