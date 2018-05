A reported 250 people took part in last night's March for Women in Naas.

It was organised by local woman, Louise Fitzsimons, in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal.

209 women were given false negatives, of whom 18 have died.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, says another march is taking place in Newbridge on Monday.

It will begin at the Town Hall at 7.15pm, and attendees are asked to wear the colour teal, representing Cervical Cancer awareness.