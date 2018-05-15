Breaking: Child Reported Missing From Co. Kildare.

A child has been reported missing from her home in Kildare.

14 year old Anastasia Kriegel was last seen at her home in Leixlip at 5pm on Monday.

She is described as being 5'8" in height, of slim build, with black, shoulder length hair and sallow skin

When last seen, Anastasia was wearing a black hoodie with white writing, black bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

