More than €23,000 has been donated to a fundraising page for the victims of Sunday's plane crash near Edenderry

7 year old Kacper Kacprezak and pilot Neil Bowditch died when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed into the Bog of Allen, Clonbullogue

The fundraising page has been set up to provide financial assistance to their families.

Image: Neil Bowditch and Kacper Kacprezak, via GoFundMe