A second march in protest at the CervicalCheck scandal is being organised in Kildare.

The first, the March for Women in Naas, took place last night.

A reported 250 people attended the event, organised by local woman Louise Fitzsimons

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, says another march is taking place in Newbridge on Monday.

It will begin at the Town Hall at 7.15pm.