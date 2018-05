Two teachers, one of whom is from Kildare, have been freed in China, after spending more than a week in detention.

The Irish Times reports that the teachers were detained on Saturday over apparent issues with their visas.

They had taken on second jobs at a private school, in good faith.

Their visas for their primary employment are in order.

Following an investigation by authorities in China, both have been released.

They have not been deported, and remain in Beijing today.