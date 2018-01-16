Listen Live Logo

Work Expected To Begin Shortly On Irish Water Development In Newbridge

: 01/16/2018 - 07:53
Author: Laura Donnelly
Water Running From Tap.jpg

Work is expected to begin shortly on a development which Irish Water contends will "support current and future development in Newbridge"

The Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme Contract 2A  includes the construction of a new interceptor sewer to connect Newbridge to the Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant.

A Compulsory Purchase Order has been granted to acquire the necessary lands in Kilbelin, Littleconnell, Halverstown, Greatconnell and Newhall.

Irish Water is progressing with a tender competition for a contractor and the works are expected to take approximately two years to complete.

The works are also expected to reduce the frequency of overflows to the River Liffey at Kilbelin and Newhall.

 

