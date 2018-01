There are calls for an accessibility survey to be conducted in Celbridge.

Sinn Féin Cllr., Íde Cussen, is proposing the study.

She says it should "identify projected funding required", and be completed in "readiness for the ratification of the European Convention on Rights for Persons with Disabilities".

Her motion will be debated at the January meeting of the Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District.