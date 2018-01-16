Listen: Books Of Condolence Opened In Limerick & Online For Dolores O'Riordan.

A book of condolence is now open in Limerick and online for Dolores O'Riordan.

The Cranberries frontwoman was found dead in London yesterday at the age of 46, she was there for a short recording session.

Police in Westminster say her death is still 'unexplained'.

Her bandmates tweeted last night that she was an 'extraordinary talent 'and that the world has 'lost a true artist'.

Stars including Johnny Depp, Bono and Nick Cave paid tribute to Dolores O'Riordain at a concert in Dublin last night.

They were celebrating The Pogues singer Shane McGowan's 60th birthday.

Bono and Johnny Depp sang Shane McGowan's Down all the Days ,and at the end Bono recited the lyrics of one of the Cranberries most famous songs

Image: Dolores O Riordan of the Cranberries