JobFairy Kfm Hiring Experienced Advertising Sales Staff

Kfm, Kildare's Local Radio Station, is Recruiting Experienced Full-time Advertising Sales Executives.

Kfm has the biggest Daily and Weekly Reach in county Kildare (81,000 listeners *Ispsos MRBI JNLR Q3) of any radio station heard in the county!

Kfm delivers key audiences to national and local advertisers.

We're expanding our Sales team, dealing with key established clients.

Your Role

To sell great concepts to new and existing clients; grow and retain client business; consistently deliver outstanding results.

• Know the Kildare market, and beyond, to generate appointments.

• Identify clients’ core commercial needs and create innovative ideas to grow their business

• Maintain existing and develop new client relationships

• Construct and present creative campaign proposals to win new business

Your Experience

You will be smart and engaging; represent Kfm company values; have proven sales experience, preferably in media.

• Be a creative thinker

• Have impeccable time management and organisational skills.

• Be a confident networker, with the ability to develop and maintain strong client relationships.

• Possess excellent project management skills.

• Have a full driving licence.

The Rewards!

• Salary, based on experience, plus commission!

• 20 days holidays

• Phone and Car allowance

If this is you, e-mail CV to ceo@kfmradio.com. Confidentiality assured!