Police in London have confirmed that Dolores O'Riordan's death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Cranberries front woman passed away there yesterday aged 46.

A book of condolence has opened in her hometown of Limerick and online at limerick.ie

Mayor of Limerick city and county Stephen Keary says she appealed to people of all ages:

File image: 8/10/1999 Photo: RollingNews.ie