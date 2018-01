A man has been arrested by Gardaí in Kildare,, who are investigating the discovery of Cannabis grow houses in Kildare and Dublin .

Cannabis plants worth a combined €1.25 million found growing at sites in Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and Shankill , Co. Dublin, last June.

A suspect in his fifties was arrested in Kildare Town today.

He is being questioned this evening at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station, where he may be detained for up to seven days.