There are two weather warnings in effect in Kildare tonight.

Both are Status Yellow alerts, one, for snow and ice, and the second, a wind warning.

Met Eireann is forecasting mean wind speeds of c. 60 kilometres per hour in the county tonight, with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

In all, there are four four weather warnings are in place across the country as Storm Fionn approaches,

Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 1 tonight.

Pat Clarke is a forecaster with Met Eireann: