Gardai Searching For Missing Teen Girl Appeal For Help From Albanian Community

: 04/16/2018 - 12:38
Author: Laura Donnelly
Olta Dodaj Missing.jpg

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on a 17 year old girl reported missing from Newbridge.

Olta Dodaj is missing from her home in Newbridge since last Wednesday, 11th April, at 2.45pm.

Gardai have issued an appeal specifically to the Albanian community to assist them with their enquiries.

Olta is described as 5’3 in height, of slight build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and grey Converse runners.

Anyone who has seen Olta or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-440180, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

 

 

