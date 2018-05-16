Listen Live Logo

KCC Ranked 9th In First Ever 'Integrity Index' Of Local Authorities

: 05/16/2018 - 07:39
Author: Laura Donnelly
Kildare County Council Logo.jpg

Kildare County Council has been ranked 9th in the first ever  ‘Integrity Index’ of local authorities.

It was compiled by Transparency International  Ireland, and it examined all 31 councils on three criteria: transparency, accountability and ethics.

TTI says KCC and Kerry County Council came in a joint 9th, both scoring 16 out of a possible 30 points..Or, 53%.

Galway City Council recorded the highest score, at 73%.

Galway County Council had the lowest, at 17%.

Local authorities are responsible for public spending worth over €4 billion every year

 

