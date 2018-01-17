Listen Live Logo

Listen: Poor Driving Conditions Reported On Many Kildare Roads

: 01/17/2018 - 08:12
Author: Laura Donnelly
Another storm is on the way just hours after the passing of Storm Fionn.

A yellow snow and ice warning remains in place in Co Kildare until 9am this morning.

However there is a yellow wind warning  for Munster Leinster and Galway until tomorrow - with an orange gale force warning for coastal counties.

Road users are being urged to take extra precautions today as a number of routes are affected by snow and ice.

Wind blown debris may also be a problem, with gusts of up to 110km an hour expected.

Motorists are advised to take extreme care on the Nurney to Kildare town Road, Kilcullen to Castledermot Road, Monasterevin to Kildare town, N81 Ballymore to Baltinglass, Allenwood to Carbury Road, Rathangan to Naas Road.

The RSA's Brian Farrell says people need to expect the unexpected:

