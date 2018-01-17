Gardai Continue To Question Man Arrested In Connection With Cannabis Growhouse

Gardai in Dublin are continuing to question a man arrested in Kildare yesterday, in connection with the discovery of two cannabis growhouses with a combined value of €1.25 million.

A growhouse containing plants valued at €750,000 was found in Kilcullen on June 13th last.

A day later, a growhouse with plants worth half a million was uncovered in Shankill in Dublin.

Yesterday afternoon, Kildare Drugs Units and Gardai from Dun Laoghaire detained a man in his fifties in Kildare Town.

He is being questioned this morning at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station, where he may be detained for up to seven days.