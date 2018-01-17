Justice Minister Apologises To Joanne Hayes.

The Justice Minister, Laois/Kildare South TD, Charlie Flanagan, has apologised to the woman at the centre of the Kerry Babies case, on behalf of the state.

Yesterday Gardai confirmed that Joanne Hayes was not the mother of Baby John who was found on the beach in Caherciveen in 1984.

The infant, thought to be around 5 days old, had been stabbed numerous times.

Gardai issued an apology to Ms. Hayes for their treatment of her.

They have also begun a new investigation in to Baby John's death, having compiled a full DNA profile.

Minister Charlie Flanagan has welcomed the investigation and issued another apology to Ms Hayes

“I welcome the announcement by An Garda Síochána that a new investigation, involving the Serious Crime Review Team and local Gardaí, will be commenced into this violent death. I want to particularly welcome the apology made personally to Ms. Joanne Hayes by Commissioner Donall Ó Cualáin on behalf of An Garda Síochána which was put on the public record by Gardaí yesterday.



"Joanne Hayes was subject to a prolonged ordeal that was simply wrong on every level. This was unacceptable even at the time and as Minister for Justice and Equality, and on behalf of the State, I am deeply sorry that this happened. I note that Ms. Hayes’s solicitor has indicated her wish for privacy and I hope this will be respected by all.”

The Minister concluded: “An Garda Síochána is conducting a fresh investigation and I am hopeful they will succeed in establishing the facts of this tragic case. This review team has had some success investigating historic cases and I note the sensitivity with which they have approached the appeal for new information. I note also that this development has been made possible following painstaking expert work by Forensic Science Ireland.”

File image: Joanne Hayes, Kerry Babies Tribunal, Dublin Castle, 1985: RollingNews.