A Status Yellow wind warning is in effect in Kildare.

Met Eireann forecasts winds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h

The warning, which also applies to Munster, Connacht and Leinster, goes live at 6pm this evening, and is in effect until midday on Thursday.

An orange alert is in place for snow and ice in Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Forecaster with Met Eireann, Liz Walsh, says they're monitoring the situation very closely: