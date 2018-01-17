Listen: Asylum Seekers Will, For The First Time, Be Allowed To Work If There's No Decision On Status Within 9 Months.

Asylum seekers, including those living at the Eyre Powell Centre in Newbridge, who haven't had a decision on their status within 9 months of applying will be allowed to work.

It follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling, which found banning them from seeking employment was unconstitutional.

In response, the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has today announced sweeping reforms of the immigration system.

Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration is David Stanton:

Around 70 people live in Kildare's Direct Provision Centre, Eyre Powell in Newbridge.