Listen Live Logo

The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen: Asylum Seekers Will, For The First Time, Be Allowed To Work If There's No Decision On Status Within 9 Months.

: 01/17/2018 - 13:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
High Court Ireland.JPG

Asylum seekers, including those living at the Eyre Powell Centre in Newbridge,  who haven't had a decision on their status within 9 months of applying will be allowed to work.

It follows a landmark Supreme Court ruling, which found banning them from seeking employment was unconstitutional.

In response, the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has today announced sweeping reforms of the immigration system.

Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration is David Stanton:

13Asylum.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Around 70 people live in Kildare's Direct Provision Centre, Eyre Powell in Newbridge.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!