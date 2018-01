Its reported that a Kildare headquartered firm has been bought in a deal worth €225 million.

RTE reports that Nomad Foods has bought Goodfella's from Green Isle Foods, Ireland's largest frozen food producer which is based in Naas

Goodfella's is the market leader in Ireland and holds the second biggest market share in the UK.

The deal is expected to be sealed by the first quarter of this year 2018.

*Stock image.