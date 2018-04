Parts of Co Kildare will be without water for approximately 24 hours due to essential maintenance works.

Essential maintenance will be carried out at Bishopshill Reservoir from 8pm this evening until 8pm tomorrow, leading to a loss of supply to Bishopshill, Barrettstown, Kilmalum, Lashina and Glebe.

A water tanker will be in situ at the entrance to Bishopshill Reservoir for the duration of these works.