Listen Live Logo

K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

20% Of People Who Apply For Driving Test Don't Show Up For Appointment

: 04/17/2018 - 10:36
Author: Laura Donnelly
Driving 2.jpeg

Around 20 per cent of people who apply for a driving test don't show up for their appointment.

The Road Safety Authority says this is having a major impact on waiting lists - which are as long as 12 weeks in some parts of the country. The waiting time for a test in Naas is up to 22 weeks.

It's been recruiting additional testers in advance of a clampdown on learners driving unaccompanied, which is expected to lead to a spike in test applications.

RSA CEO Moyagh Murdock says people aren't taking the test seriously.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!