20% Of People Who Apply For Driving Test Don't Show Up For Appointment

Around 20 per cent of people who apply for a driving test don't show up for their appointment.

The Road Safety Authority says this is having a major impact on waiting lists - which are as long as 12 weeks in some parts of the country. The waiting time for a test in Naas is up to 22 weeks.

It's been recruiting additional testers in advance of a clampdown on learners driving unaccompanied, which is expected to lead to a spike in test applications.

RSA CEO Moyagh Murdock says people aren't taking the test seriously.