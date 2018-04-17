Listen Live Logo

Road Resurfacing Works Underway In Clane

Road resurfacing works are currently underway at Capdoo Lane in Clane.

The works commenced today are due to continue for two days approximately.

Traffic management will be in place between 9am and 5pm. Local access will be maintained and delays can be expected.

 

 

