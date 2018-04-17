Listen: Proposals To Introduce Rent Register 'Step In The Right Direction'

Housing charities say that the proposals to introduce a rent register are a step in the right direction.

Ministers are discussing the plans today which would see the creation of a list of average prices for each area.

It follows concerns that several landlords are increasing rents in pressure zones by more than 4 per cent.

There are 8 such zones in Co. Kildare, in which rent may not rise by more than 4% a year.

John Mark McCafferty from Threshold says he would like to see the measures go further: