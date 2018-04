Landlords who breach rent pressure zone caps will face criminal prosecution under new legislation.

There are 8 such zones in Co. Kildare, in which rent may not rise by more than 4% a year.

The Housing Minister has announced a new bill aimed at giving tenants more protection.

The Rental Tenancies Act will also introduce a rent register to keep prices down and will give the Residential Tenancies Board more power.

Minister Eoghan Murphy outlines the three main points of the bill: