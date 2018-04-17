Listen Live Logo

Temperatures Could Reach 20 Degrees This Weekend

: 04/17/2018 - 16:21
Author: Laura Donnelly
Temperatures could hit 20 degrees this weekend.

It's expected to start warming up to between 15 and 17 degrees tomorrow.

An African Air Plume and south east breeze's are affecting the air temperature particularly in the West.

Met Eireann says it is going to be warmer than average for this time of year.

