Gardai searching for a missing 14 year old girl have found a body in Lucan in Dubin.

Anastasia Kriegal was last seen in St Catherine's Park in Lucan on Monday evening.

Gardai say a body was found on the Clonee Road in Lucan at around 1 o'clock this afternoon.

The scene is preserved pending a full Garda tecnhincal examination and the body remains at the scene.