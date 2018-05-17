7,413 Registered To Vote In Kildare In Advance Of The Referendum On The 8th Amendment.

7,413 people registered to vote in Kildare during the period of opening of the Supplementary Register of Electors.

The supplement was opened to new entrants and amendments in advance of the Referendum on the 8th Amendment on May 25th.

Kildare County Council has confirmed that 145,687 people in the county are registered to vote.

That's up from 135,508 at the last General Election.

When the supplementary register was last opened, in the run up to General Election 2016, 1,894 people registered to vote.

Information published by the Referendum Commission on the Referendum on the 8th amendment is available here