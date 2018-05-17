Listen Live Logo

Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Shane Beatty

7,413 Registered To Vote In Kildare In Advance Of The Referendum On The 8th Amendment.

: 05/17/2018 - 15:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Vote Image words using scrabble tiles.jpg

7,413 people registered to vote in Kildare during the period of opening of the Supplementary Register of Electors.

The supplement was opened to new entrants and amendments in advance of the Referendum on the 8th Amendment on May 25th.

Kildare County Council has confirmed that 145,687 people in the county are registered to vote.

That's up from 135,508 at the last General Election.

When the supplementary register was last opened, in the run up to General Election 2016, 1,894 people registered to vote.

Information published by the Referendum Commission on the Referendum on the 8th amendment is available here

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!